Romance scam accused Nomfusi Princess Fortune appears in court

By TimesLIVE - 08 October 2024 - 15:20
Nomfusi Princess Fortune's Capitec account allegedly received three transactions amounting to R70,000. Her co-accused Zizipho Mqikela's FNB account allegedly received R580,000 in seven transactions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A woman accused of receiving money from a romance scam in which the victim lost R2m has been granted bail of R2,000.

Nomfusi Princess Fortune, 33, was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday. She appeared before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday with co-accused Zizipho Mqikela, 32. Mqikela is out on bail of R3,000.

Both face charges of fraud and money laundering related to the romance scam, Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

An investigation was opened after a case of fraud was registered at the Norwood police station in June 2019.

“The complainant met a man, 'Allen Graig', on Facebook and they began an online relationship, communicating via WhatsApp. Once the suspect gained the complainant's trust, he started requesting money for various reasons.”

The victim realised she was dealing with con artists but only after she had deposited R2m into different accounts.

Fortune's Capitec account allegedly received three transactions amounting to R70,000.

Mqikela's FNB account allegedly received R580,000 in seven transactions.

The case was postponed to January 24 for trial.

Hawks Gauteng acting head Brig Phumeza Klaas said: “This incident serves as a warning to South Africans to be vigilant against romance scams. We urge everyone to exercise caution when engaging in online relationships and to report suspicious activities to the authorities.”

