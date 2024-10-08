The families of five children who died after eating snacks they allegedly bought from a local spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto, are pinning their hopes for answers on their seven-year-old friend who is fighting for his life in hospital.
Riddle of five children who died ‘after eating snacks’
Families pin hopes on surviving, hospitalised boy
Image: Thulani Mbele
The families of five children who died after eating snacks they allegedly bought from a local spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto, are pinning their hopes for answers on their seven-year-old friend who is fighting for his life in hospital.
The boy, whose name is being withheld, has been in intensive care since Sunday after he was hospitalised.
He and his five friends are believed to have consumed the snacks while playing and then they returned to their different homes, they fell ill, one after the other.
They complained of stomach pains, headaches, and drowsiness and some were given food because they said they were hungry.
"I hope that [the boy in hospital] pushes through and we can be able to get the answers to our questions. What did they eat? Where did they buy it from because at this point, the children left us with more questions than answers,” said one of the deceased children Zinhle Masilela's father Dumisani.
Otlotleng Msimango, whose son Njabulo also died, said she was devastated.
"They were all together and [the boy in hospital] is the only one who can tell us what really happened," said Msimango.
The other children who died are Isago Mabote, Monica Sathege and Karabo Rampou.
The families said all the children had vomited something yellow-brown in colour. They were also foaming.
They said the doctors who attended to their children at different healthcare facilities had told them they suspected rat poison.
"The doctor said the symptoms the children had all pointed to rat poisoning," said Msimango.
The shop where they allegedly bought the snacks from was closed on Monday.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: "The police have opened an inquest docket after five kids aged between six and nine years old were declared dead at the local [Naledi] clinic on October 6 2024.
"The circumstances that led to their deaths are unknown at this stage pending police investigations."
The hospitalised boy's aunt said: "It's very painful what happened. His mother has not left his side since he was admitted. We're hoping he recovers soon."
Masilela said Zinhle told her mother she was hungry when she got home around 5pm.
“The mother made her some food and she ate a bit. Shortly thereafter, she started vomiting the small pieces of food her mother fed her. The vomit was rice and it was brown. We kept asking her to tell us what she had eaten but she was in so much pain and could not speak.
“I could see that she was trying to tell us but it’s like it hurt her to speak. We tried to give her some milk and she was holding it up to her lips but then her hands started falling and I turned to my wife to go get help because I could tell she was dying. Her face started turning purple, her eyes were fading and I just knew we were losing her,” Masilela said.
Monica's father Tiny Sathege said the boy in the hospital had walked his daughter home and as soon as she arrived she was tired and hungry.
“I told her to eat something and I left her in the front of the house while I went to go make food. I guess she must have gone inside at some point because one of the twins who were sitting watching TV came running out and telling me that Monica was vomiting,” said Sathege.
He said it was only five minutes after that Monica started losing her complexion.
“I tried to call the ambulance but they said it would only come after 45 minutes and by then Monica was not responding some part of me knew that it was already too late but I didn’t want it to be true. We eventually got an Uber to take Monica to the clinic and the doctors tried to keep her alive but it was already too late,” said Sathege.
Isago’s grandmother, Agnes Mabote, said there was a loud banging on the door as if something had fallen.
Image: Thulani Mbele
“The door then flew open and Isago came in. I asked him why he banged the door like that but he didn’t answer and instead told me that he was hungry and tired. I pushed him to eat some food but he wasn’t really feeling it and said that he was in pain. I asked him what he had eaten but he wouldn’t tell like he was dying. He kept saying, 'Mama I am going to die'.
“But I thought he was joking and told him to stop telling me such things but he repeated it and then he started vomiting. I asked him again what he had eaten and at first he wouldn’t tell me as if he was scared but I promised him that he wouldn’t get in trouble and he said he had eaten snacks.”
Mabote said they got an Uber and rushed to the hospital and just ten minutes later, they were told that Isago had died.
Karabo's aunt, Mpho Rampou, said she was on the way to assist Isago's family when she was stopped by a neighbour who said Karabo was vomiting.
"I found him laying on the floor completely out of it and was not responsive. We quickly took him to the clinic where, if I am speaking honestly, they tried to wake him up and everything but we knew it was too late," said Rampou.
Exactly a year ago, just two streets away from where the five children live, two families had lost their children after they also consumed biscuits bought from a local spaza shop.
