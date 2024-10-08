Founder of Rhema Bible Church and religious leader, Pastor Ray McCauley has died.

McCauley was surrounded by his family and loved ones when he passed away at 18:46 on Tuesday evening, said his son Joshua McCauley in a statement.

"At 75, Pastor Ray had stepped back from active church duties but remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ.

"His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime," he said.

Pastor Joshua said further details would be communicated in due course.

"The family appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time," he said.

SowetanLIVE