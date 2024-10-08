News

Motorbike patrol cops in Joburg highway pursuit after smash and grab

By TimesLIVE - 08 October 2024 - 08:00
The police motorbike unit intercepted a smash-and-grab attack on the M2. Stock photo.
The police motorbike unit intercepted a smash-and-grab attack on the M2. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF\ambrozinio

The Johannesburg central police motorbike squad was involved in a shooting on the M2 on Monday after witnessing a smash-and-grab attack on a motorist.

The highway drama began at 10.30am when a white Ford Ranger bakkie blocked a grey SUV Mercedes Benz driven by a 66-year-old year man, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

"The suspects alighted from the bakkie and used a hammer to break the window. The suspects robbed the man of cash, a cellphone and a bag with a laptop."

The motorbike squad witnessed the suspects jumping into their vehicle, with no registration plates, and gave chase.

"The suspects opened fire on police, who retaliated. One suspect was fatally wounded while the remaining suspects evaded arrest."

A firearm and a laptop was recovered inside their vehicle. 

TimesLIVE

Four cops, two others in court for alleged corruption

Four police officers attached to crime intelligence and two civilians arrested by the Hawks have been released on bail after allegedly robbing a man ...
News
1 month ago

Motorists warned of criminals masquerading as traffic police

Gauteng traffic police (GTP) have urged motorists to beware of criminals posing as traffic officers with the intention of kidnapping, robbing or ...
News
7 months ago

Police arrest 3 over cyclists’ robberies in Gauteng, one victim killed

Three suspects who are believed to be part of a syndicate that attacks and robs cyclists in Gauteng are expected to appear before the Tembisa ...
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka