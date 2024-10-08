News

Milnerton protection racket: 4 more join cop suspects for questioning

By TimesLIVE - 08 October 2024 - 14:04
Police are investigating an extortion, business robbery and corruption case in Milnerton. File photo.
Police are investigating an extortion, business robbery and corruption case in Milnerton. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

An eighth police officer, a former officer and two women have been taken in for questioning after the arrest of seven public order police (POP) unit officials in connection with alleged extortion of shopkeepers in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the seven officials, aged between 24 and 43, allegedly took cash “for protection” from two shops owned by Chinese nationals in Milnerton.

The case was assigned to the anti-corruption unit and serious and violent crime unit detectives.

The officers were arrested on Sunday evening, followed by the arrest of the eighth, also from the POP unit, on Monday night. 

“Provincial detectives also took three civilians, one male who is a former police officer and two females, in for questioning relating to the same incident,” Traut said.

The accused are due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday where they will face charges of extortion, business robbery and corruption.

TimesLIVE

Seven cops arrested over ‘protection racket’ charge in Milnerton

They are accused of extorting cash from business owners.
News
6 hours ago

Cato Manor cop found with more than 100 stolen bank cards appears in court

He was also found with 105 bank cards from Absa, FNB and African bank, believed to be from hijacked courier vehicles.
News
1 day ago

Only 7% of people nabbed for extortion convicted in the last five years – top cop

Only seven percent of people arrested for extortion were convicted in the last five years.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka