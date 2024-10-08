News

MEC condemns killing of second KZN induna in a matter of days

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 08 October 2024 - 14:43
Induna Sibongiseni Wilson Buthelezi was killed on Monday
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has condemned the assassination of induna Sibongiseni Wilson Buthelezi of the Phindangene traditional authority on Monday.

Buthelezi’s killing comes just three days after another induna, Jabulile Joyce Makgosi, was killed at her home in Danhauser on Saturday.

Buthelezi, 51, was in his car when he came under fire from unknown gunmen at Mahlabathini near Ulundi, northern KZN. He was one of the indunas under Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi, the successor of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The MEC said the deaths highlight a “disturbing trend” of violence. “We call upon law enforcement agencies and community members to work together to bring to justice the cowards that have perpetrated this act of cowardice,” said Zuzifa Buthelezi.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said KwaCeza police opened cases of murder and attempted murder following an incident in which two men were shot at Emantungwini area on Monday.

“Reports indicate two victims were seated in their vehicle when they were ambushed by unknown suspects who opened fire, fatally wounding a 51-year-old man at the scene. The other victim sustained a gunshot wound on the knee and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive for the killing is unknown,” he said.

