A firefighter has been arrested after allegedly going on a rampage, killing his girlfriend, injuring his brother, going to work and shooting a colleague and then burning his car.
The events that led to the attacks are not yet known, but Johannesburg Emergency Services Management spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed their employee was involved in the incident.
“A shooting incident happened involving our employees at Diepsloot Fire Station. One of our employees was shot by an off-duty firefighter [on Sunday morning]. The injured firefighter was rushed to a nearby medical facility, and the matter has been reported to the SAPS for investigations,” Radebe said.
According to Gauteng police, the suspect had an altercation with his girlfriend earlier.
Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: “When his mother and brother tried to intervene, he shot them, injuring his brother and afterwards turning the gun on his girlfriend who was declared dead on the scene."
The suspect has since been arrested and his firearm seized. He was expected to appear at Soshanguve magistrate's court on Tuesday on a charge of murder and attempted murder.
Before the crimes, the suspect posted the following on Facebook: “When I’m gone don’t cry for me. Celebrate me."
Firefighter 'shoots' girlfriend to death
Colleague injured, his car set alight
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography
