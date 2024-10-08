The case against young woman who had allegedly ingested about 110 bullets of cocaine was postponed to next week in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Case against alleged drug mule postponed
The case against young woman who had allegedly ingested about 110 bullets of cocaine was postponed to next week in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Mmantwa Tshabalala, 21, was arrested on September 29 after landing at the OR Tambo international airport from São Paulo in Brazil. She made her first court appearance last week.
Her bail application was delayed as inmates from the Johannesburg correctional services centre, better known as Sun City, arrived in court just an hour before lunch.
State prosecutor Adv Takalani Mukhumo said that the cause of the delay was not communicated with them.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said at the time that Tshabalala was the 11th drug mule to be arrested in the past three months.
At the time of her arrest, it was reported that she had ingested the highest quantity that police at the airport had seen in the past eight years.
However, on Monday deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said a 43-year-old man who had also been arrested at OR Tambo had passed about 117 drug “bullets”, each weighing about 10g
“That is a huge amount for a person to consume. Every time a bullet came out, it came with traces of blood, which is an indication that there is a medical challenge in the stomach.
“He has been rushed to hospital after a health complications. The releasing process has been stopped,” she said.
