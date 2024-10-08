News

Bail application of alleged drug mule delayed

‘But from our side we are ready to proceed’

08 October 2024 - 13:52
A woman (21) recently nabbed for drugs at OR Tambo.
Image: Supplied

The bail application of an alleged drug mule is expected to commence after lunch due to the delay of arrival of inmates in court.

Inmates from the Johannesburg correctional services centre, better known as Sun City, arrived just an hour before lunch at the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Tuesday.

State prosecutor Adv Takalani Mukhumo said that the cause of the transportation of inmates from Sun City to the magistrate court was not communicated with them.

“We are not aware what caused the delay cause usually it is communicated to us.”

Mmantwa Tshabalala, 21, was arrested on September 29 after landing at the OR Tambo international airport from São Paulo in Brazil. She made her first court appearance last week.

“But from our side, we are ready [to proceed]. Me and her lawyer are ready. As the state we are vehemently opposing bail, and not because we hate her but because of the facts before us,” he said.

