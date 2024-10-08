News

Alleged murderer shoots himself dead after being cornered by police

Motive behind the incident will be established by police investigations

08 October 2024 - 13:26
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in KwaZulu-Natal then threw her body out of the car before driving over 500km to Limpopo shot and killed himself on the N1 after being cornered by the police.

Limpopo police provincial commissioner Gen Thembi Hadebe said the man from Lenyenye outside Tzaneen was driving with his girlfriend when he shot her in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal.

She said police were alerted about the fatal shooting of the woman who was driving together with the man in a white Jeep.

Hadebe explained that the man removed the woman’s body from the vehicle and drove off to Limpopo afterwards.

“As they [SAPS members] were on the lookout, the described vehicle was spotted. The suspect noticed the police who blocked his vehicle and instructed him to get off from the vehicle.

We are saddened by this incident because women are continuously being victimised and even killed by their partners.
Gen Thembi Hadebe

"He refused and subsequently shot himself,” said Hadebe.  

Paramedics were called to the scene, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple who originate from Lenyenye were coming from an event in KZN.    

The motive behind the incident will be established by police investigations, but domestic violence related issues cannot be ruled out, Hadebe said.

“We are saddened by this incident because women are continuously being victimised and even killed by their partners. Community is still called to seek professional assistance when experiencing challenges in their relationships," said Hadebe. 

