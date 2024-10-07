Mourners who gathered at the Lusikisiki mass memorial service on Sunday complained to police minister Senzo Mchunu that 10111 calls go unanswered.
Mchunu advised the community to rather use the extortion toll-free line, 082-387-1561, should they not get through to the police's 10111 toll-free number.
In parliament earlier this year [April], former police minister Bheki Cele presented the following average response times of provincial police stations linked to the 10111 Command Centres:
Eastern Cape - 30:06 minutes
Free State - 29:59 minutes
Gauteng - 11:56 minutes
KwaZulu-Natal - 21:44 minutes
Limpopo - 16:14 minutes
Mpumalanga - 23:13 minutes
North West - 36:01 minutes
Northern Cape - 60:10 minutes
Western Cape - 17:57 minutes
Tell us, have you ever tried to reach out to the police? Share your experience:
What is your experience with the 10111 police number?
Tell us, have you ever tried to reach out to the police? Share your experience:
