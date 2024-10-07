News

What is your experience with the 10111 police number?

By Herman Moloi - 07 October 2024 - 13:18
Calls to the police line have been going answered.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Mourners who gathered at the Lusikisiki mass memorial service on Sunday complained to police minister Senzo Mchunu that 10111 calls go unanswered.  

Mchunu advised the community to rather use the extortion toll-free line, 082-387-1561, should they not get through to the police's 10111 toll-free number.  

In parliament earlier this year [April], former police minister Bheki Cele presented the following average response times of provincial police stations linked to the 10111 Command Centres:   

Eastern Cape - 30:06 minutes 

Free State - 29:59 minutes

Gauteng - 11:56 minutes

KwaZulu-Natal - 21:44 minutes 

Limpopo - 16:14 minutes

Mpumalanga - 23:13 minutes

North West - 36:01 minutes

Northern Cape - 60:10 minutes

Western Cape - 17:57 minutes 

Tell us, have you ever tried to reach out to the police? Share your experience:

 

