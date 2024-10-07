Nkohli said a group of at least eight men, who were armed with rifles and handguns, opened fire to a group of community patrollers.
Nkohli said the four injured victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.
“It is said that the patrollers were at a local school and were preparing for their evening patrols when they were attacked. The suspects [unknown] are still at large and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” Nkohli said.
The provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the “senseless and brutal ambush of community patrollers”.
“We have mobilised maximum resources and we are concerned that those who are working and assisting the police are being targeted and attacked,” Mene said.
Six patrollers killed in another mass shooting in Eastern Cape
Four injured victims were rushed to the nearest hospital
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Another mass shooting has rocked the Eastern Cape with six community patrollers having been gunned down while four others were injured.
The 10 were shot at Lugongozo Junior Secondary School in Tina Falls near Qumbu. .
According to police spokesperson, W/O Majola Nkohli, the incident happened on Sunday night around 22:45pm.
Nkohli said a group of at least eight men, who were armed with rifles and handguns, opened fire to a group of community patrollers.
Nkohli said the four injured victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.
“It is said that the patrollers were at a local school and were preparing for their evening patrols when they were attacked. The suspects [unknown] are still at large and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” Nkohli said.
The provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the “senseless and brutal ambush of community patrollers”.
“We have mobilised maximum resources and we are concerned that those who are working and assisting the police are being targeted and attacked,” Mene said.
“We will do our best to ensure that those who were behind this mass shooting are apprehended. As we also extend our condolences to the families of the deceased persons. We would also like to wish those who are injured a speedy recovery.”
The shooting comes nine days after 18 people were shot and killed in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
SowetanLIVE
Families need help with tombstones for Lusikisiki shooting victims
Senzo Mchunu vows to clean Lusikisiki of criminals
Woman killed in shooting attack in southern Israel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos