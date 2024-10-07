News

R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending

The winner has come forward to claim his winnings

07 October 2024 - 15:37
After a search, Ithuba has confirmed that the winner of the R8.5m Lotto plus 1 jackpot, an elderly man, has claimed his payout.
An R8.5m lottery jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa, near Addo in the Eastern Cape, says he will consult his ancestors to guide and inform the decisions he makes with his newfound wealth.

His one definite decision will be to obtain medical aid membership for himself and his wife.

The elderly man walked into the Gqeberha Ithuba office accompanied by his son and daughter to claim his winnings, the lottery operator said. To ensure privacy, the pensioner decided against validating the win at the USave shop where he bought the ticket.

“We are a small community and word gets around quickly,” he said.

He wagered R50 via quick-pick selection last month but only checked his ticket on Wednesday, prompting Ithuba to issue a call to players in the area to check their tickets.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the win was heart-warming for the family and the region. Nomathamsanqa is a modest township about 80km from Gqeberha.

