Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket after five children died in Naledi, Soweto, on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: "The police have opened an inquest docket after five kids aged between six and nine years old were declared dead at the local [Naledi] clinic on October 6 2024.
"The circumstances that led to their deaths are unknown at this stage pending police investigations."
This is a developing story.
Police probe mysterious deaths of five children in Soweto
