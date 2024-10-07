News

Police probe mysterious deaths of five children in Soweto

By Koena Mashale - 07 October 2024 - 15:04
Koena Mashale Journalist
Five children died at a Soweto clinic on Sunday.
Five children died at a Soweto clinic on Sunday.
Image: 123RF

Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket after five children died in Naledi, Soweto, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: "The police have opened an inquest docket after five kids aged between six and nine years old were declared dead at the local [Naledi] clinic on October 6 2024.

"The circumstances that led to their deaths are unknown at this stage pending police investigations."

This is a developing story. 

SowetanLIVE 

READER LETTER | Children are dying while the nation is quiet

Former president Nelson Mandela once said: “The character of a society is revealed in how it treats its children.”These words are an unvarnished ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Malnourished, hungry and dying in greater numbers: the plight of SA’s children under six

Almost 40% of young children in South Africa are hungry, and 500,000 more are at serious risk of malnutrition than before Covid-19, according to the ...
News
2 months ago

‘Don’t eat Top Score instant porridge’

Namibian company Namib Mills which produces Top Score instant porridge is recalling its Top Score instant porridge in four countries, including SA, ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

COSATU embarks on nationwide marches in support of the labour federation's call ...
'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'