No one arrested for Lusikisiki massacre - NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says no one has been arrested for the massacre of 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.
This despite police minister Senzo Mchunu's announcement on Sunday that three people had been arrested in connection with last weekend’s killing.
Families and neighbours from Ngobozana made their way to the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Monday to see the suspects in the dock.
However, they did not appear.
Mchunu, speaking at a memorial service for the victims, also said police knew the identity of a fourth suspect.
But people arrived at the court only to be told no-one had been arrested for the massacre, leaving them angry and confused.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said there have been arrests for unlawful possession of firearms but these were not related to the massacre.
Mchunu’s spokesperson Kamogelo Magotsi said: “The minister subsequently clarified that the arrests made were of three people suspected of certain crimes in the area. With regard to the mass shooting, a person of interest has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.”
Some of the victims' family members accused Mchunu of misleading them to score cheap political points.
Relative Xolani Dukude said: “There was no need for the minister to lie to us. When he said three people had been arrested we were all happy and excited, and we even gave him a huge round of applause. We are now so disappointed.
“We spent the whole day here [in court] hoping to see these heartless people who mowed down 18 people, including 15 women and a 13-year-old boy. But we were disappointed. How will we now be able to trust anything he says?”
Some people arrived at the court as early as 7am, but at 2pm they were told no-one had been arrested.
However, David King, the father of slain Ruth King, 21, and chair of the family committee, came to Mchunu’s defence. “The minister did not tell a lie. He indicated that the people [arrested] were not related to the case but said as investigations went on, maybe they would be linked to the case.
“But we were hoping to see the people who continue to do criminal acts in Lusikisiki,” King said. “This is very disturbing as, according to the minister, we were told we should be here by 9am.”
Regional magistrate Hlalanathi Nyezi travelled from Flagstaff, about 44km from Lusikisiki, to address members of the community, the families and the media in court.
“We don’t have any case that you are here for. I have consulted everyone and I am told there is no such case here.” – DispatchLIVE
