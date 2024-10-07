The Limpopo department of education is on Tuesday expecting to get a written report on what led to a grade 12 pupil taking his own life after alleged incidents of bullying at school.
Investigators were dispatched to Kgabo Secondary School in the Capricorn District after a grade 12 pupil died by suicide.
Department spokesperson Mosebjane Kgaffe said Joseph Maimela, 20, died "under distressing circumstances" and that they were probing allegations of abuse of pupils allegedly by school staff.
Allegations are that some teachers at the school are ill-treating pupils.
Kgaffe said the alleged culprits behind the ill-treatment of pupils were the principal and teachers.
"A team of investigators has been dispatched to the school and the bereaved family verify all the allegations made on social media and this will include talking to school learners," she said.
MEC of education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, has since sent her condolences to the family of the deceased.
"I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate passing of our learner and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the school and family of the deceased. We further want to make it clear that we will leave no stone unturned until we get the outcomes of what exactly led to this unforeseen incident," said Lerule-Ramakhanya.
Limpopo education department probes pupil's suicide, abuse of learners
