Grade 10 pupil wins big at visual arts awards ceremony
Passion for drawing started before Kungawo Sangqu could even write
Image: SUPPLIED
At only five years old, Dutywa-born Kungawo Sangqu could sketch and draw some of the cartoon characters he watched on television or from his mother’s cellphone.
Surprisingly, that was before he could even read or write his name.
Now 15, the Ngcobo-based Clarkebury Agricultural School grade 10 pupil has just been crowned visual artist of the year during the Mzansi Arts and Media Awards.
The awards are aimed at honouring upcoming and little-known creatives across SA.
Born in Luxini village in rural Dutywa, Sangqu told Sowetan's sister publication, Daily Dispatch he could not pinpoint the moment he had fallen in love with sketching and visual arts.
“I was probably doing grade R at the time,” he said.
“I just remember seeing videos on my mother’s phone and I thought, let me see if I can draw them.
“The funny thing is that I did not even know how to write my own name or any other words at the time. I probably could not read anything as well.”
But as he grew older so did his passion for visual arts.
He continued drawing and while in grade 7 at Lota Junior Secondary in Dutywa started making drawings of flowers and nature.
“I love nature and everything connected with it. Every chance I got, I would spend it drawing and sketching something. I think I was born to be a visual artist.”
In 2023, he met fellow visual artist Saneze Giyama through social media.
The more established Giyama was able to guide, mentor and advise his much younger contemporary in the art of sketching.
He also assisted his protégé by buying him materials to draw and sketch with.
Image: SUPPLIED
