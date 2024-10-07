Get the latest news on Sowetan E-Edition, an online replica of daily print edition!

Get the latest news on the move with the Sowetan E-Edition – which is an exact online replica of the daily print edition! The service is brought to our registered users via a service called PressReader.
Here's what you can do with the Sowetan E-Edition:
- Download it on your tablet, smartphone or laptop to read it anywhere.
- Once you've downloaded your Sowetan E-Edition, you can read it offline. You don't need a network connection to keep reading.
- You can even listen to articles and have them read out to you while you're busy with something else.
- Agree or disagree with an article? You can post a comment.
- Receive and email alert when the next issue is available. Activate it under "My services" > "My publications" in PressReader
If you're registered on SowetanLIVE with access to the E-Edition, you’ll have to sign in to read it. If not, you’ll need to register first.
Sowetan E-Edition Prices:
- Day pass: R6
- Week pass: R30
- Monthly recurring: R129
