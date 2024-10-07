Get the latest news on Sowetan E-Edition, an online replica of daily print edition!

News

By SowetanLIVE - 07 October 2024 - 16:41
Image: Shaun Uthum

Get the latest news on the move with the Sowetan E-Edition – which is an exact online replica of the daily print edition! The service is brought to our registered users via a service called PressReader. 

Here's what you can do with the Sowetan E-Edition:

  • Download it on your tablet, smartphone or laptop to read it anywhere. 
  • Once you've downloaded your Sowetan E-Edition, you can read it offline. You don't need a network connection to keep reading.
  • You can even listen to articles and have them read out to you while you're busy with something else.
  • Agree or disagree with an article? You can post a comment.
  • Receive and email alert when the next issue is available. Activate it under "My services" > "My publications" in PressReader 

If you're registered on SowetanLIVE with access to the E-Edition, you’ll have to sign in to read it. If not, you’ll need to register first

Sowetan E-Edition Prices

  • Day pass: R6
  • Week pass: R30 
  • Monthly recurring: R129

SowetanLIVE 

