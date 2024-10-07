News

Father found in possession of body parts after allegedly killing son, 2

Police responded to the scene after receiving an alert from the community

07 October 2024 - 09:27
Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing and mutilating his son. File photo.
Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing and mutilating his son. File photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The mutilated body of a two-year-old boy was found in Limpopo on Sunday.

Police were alerted to the murder by the community. When they arrived at the scene at about 6am, they found the child’s mutilated body on a bed in Shongoane village outside Lephalale.

His 22-year-old father was allegedly found in possession of some of the boy’s body parts. He was arrested and charged with murder, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said: “This senseless killing has left many in shock, and the motive is unknown. However, ritual killing cannot be ruled out.” 

TimesLIVE

Life for man who murdered girlfriend and threw her body parts into toilets

The Mthatha high court on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend.
News
1 month ago

Man 'rapes neighbour, kills man and plants body parts at woman’s house'

The Pretoria high court will on Thursday continue handing down judgment on Raymond Mkanzi, who is accused of raping his neighbour and later planting ...
News
2 months ago

Teen points out shallow graves of two murdered children

The family of a three-year-old girl whose body was exhumed from a shallow grave is shattered that someone they trusted and frequently shared a meal ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Karachi Airport Blast | Massive Blast Near Pakistan’s Karachi Airport
'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'