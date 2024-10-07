Cost of food basket increases by R30

“The zero-rated foods in the household food basket increased by R46,96 (1,7%) from R2,757.41 in September 2023 to R2,808.69 in September. The foods subject to VAT in the household food basket decreased by R18,41 (-0,7%) from R2,465.40 in August to R2,446.99 in September.
The cost of the average household food basket increased by nearly R30 in September, with some items prioritised and bought first skyrocketing by up to 11%.
A 10kg bag of potatoes and 4kg of bananas recorded the highest increase with prices shooting up by 11%, the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group said in its latest Household Affordability Index report.
Potato prices rose from R104,97 in August to R116,97 in September while bananas increased from R58,60 to R65,18 in the same period under review.
A 30kg bag of maize meal, required monthly for a large family, increased by 5% from R304,47 to R318,80 in the same period under review.
“The cost of the average household food basket increased by R28,54 (0,5%) from R5,227.14 in August to R5,255.68 in September. Year-on-year, the cost of the average household food basket increased by R99,91 (1,9%) from R5,155.77 in September 2023 to R5,255.68 in September,” reads part of the report.
“The cost of the foods prioritised and bought first in the household food basket is important. The core foods are bought first and these foods ensure that families do not go hungry while ensuring that meals can be cooked.
“When the prices of core foods increase, there is less money to secure other important mostly nutritionally-rich foods, which are essential for health and well-being and strong immune systems, namely meat, eggs and dairy which are critical for protein, iron and calcium; vegetables and fruit which are critical for vitamins, minerals and fibre; and maas, peanut butter and pilchards, good fats, protein and calcium essential for children.”
The data revealed that the core foods contribute 54% of the total cost of the household food basket, at an average cost of R2,860.84 in September.
“These foods are relatively very expensive in relation to the total money available in the household purse to secure food. These foods must be bought regardless of price escalations.
“The high cost of core staple foods results in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed off the family plates. The consequences of high costs on the core foods have a negative impact on overall household health and well-being and child development.”
