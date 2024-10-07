News

BREAKING | Impeached judge Hlophe resigns from the JSC

By TIMESLIVE - 07 October 2024 - 16:37
The MK Partys' John Hlophe.
Image: Freddy mavunda

Impeached former Western Cape judge president turned politician John Hlophe has resigned from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TimesLIVE. 

The MK Party went to court on Friday to prevent the JSC interviews after the Western Cape High Court interdicted its parliamentary leader from participating in them.

The DA, Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch brought the case to court.

It was previously reported the JSC is scheduled to interview 54 candidates for 26 vacancies over eight days. Each interview has been given a 50-minute time slot, but the JSC has in the past often exceeded the allocated times, with interviews running late into the night.

In court papers, the JSC said filling these vacancies was critical.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) lost a number of experienced judges to retirement, said JSC secretary Mbali Mondlane. The vacancy in the judge president post at the labour court was also placing “greater pressure on the other judges”.

Hlophe was appointed as the MK Party deputy president as well as its parliamentary leader. 

This is a developing story

MK Party’s urgent bid to halt upcoming JSC interviews fails

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC)  will be able to proceed with interviews to fill 27 vacancies across various courts from Monday after the MK ...
2 days ago

Hlophe could become president and hand-pick judiciary: Mpofu in JSC case

This highlights the absurdity of the challenges brought by the DA, Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law, says advocate Dali Mpofu.
1 month ago

WATCH | DA's urgent application to interdict Hlophe's JSC designation

The Western Cape High Court is on Friday hearing an urgent application to interdict John Hlophe's designation to the Judicial Service Commission.
1 month ago

