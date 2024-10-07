AmaMpondo princess lays rape charge against ANC NEC member

She said she had been involved in a relationship with the man, who is married, before the incident, but said they had never been physically intimate.
Eastern Cape police are investigating a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national executive for allegedly raping an AmaMpondo princess after a royal function in Mthatha in November.
Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli confirmed they were investigating a case of rape that was opened on Friday.
“A preliminary investigation was conducted and the case has been sent to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision,” Nkohli said.
Speaking to Sowetan’s sister publication, Daily Dispatch, the princess said the alleged incident happened at a hotel in Mthatha after a royal gathering.
The princess approached the Dispatch herself saying she was prepared to be named. Legally neither she nor the man can be named until he enters a plea in court if prosecuted.
“We hosted him at our homestead and he came over for lunch. We made a braai and bought bottles like any royal house would when a person visits.
“He left and called saying we hadn’t talked in a while, so then I went to his hotel room in Mthatha.
“We chilled and he told me how he felt and intensely kissed me and, yes, [allegedly] forced [himself] on me.
“I was shocked and, silly me, didn’t get first aid but talked to my brother first. He contacted him and he [allegedly] explained himself.”
She said she had been involved in a relationship with the man, who is married, before the incident, but said they had never been physically intimate.
“This is a man I was in a relationship with for a while, flirting over the phone. [We were] very close, to a point I knew everything he did, before what happened.
“I sat him down and told him I was celibate and not ready. If he was polygamous then he should do things accordingly, but I emphasised I wouldn’t be a side chick.”
The Dispatch understands there were efforts to resolve the matter internally between various royal households, as well as several high-ranking politicians and religious leaders.
“I gave him time to apologise but he didn’t. I thought he would show respect, and because I am a princess, I even asked my uncles to approach him, only to find out he [allegedly] defamed me.”
The princess claimed the politician had also circulated intimate photographs of her and allegedly told others that she was promiscuous.
“Me going to [the hotel] is a usual thing that they will talk about in their offices, but I didn’t expect that.
“I asked my uncle to call him, and many other people, including [a] pastor ... to try to intervene and get him to apologise.”
The Dispatch understands a defamation case has also been opened against the politician and his wife by the princess over the incident.
The man confirmed to Dispatch that he was aware of the charges opened against him, saying the law must take its course.
