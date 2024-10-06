News

Three suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre - Mchunu

By Lulamile Feni - 06 October 2024 - 14:04
Eighteen people were killed in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre, which claimed the lives of 18 people.

Mchunu is addressing mourners at a memorial service for the victims in Lusikisiki on Sunday.

The suspects are due to appear in court tomorrow.

This is a developing story. - DispatchLIVE

