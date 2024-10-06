Police minister Senzo Mchunu says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre, which claimed the lives of 18 people.
Mchunu is addressing mourners at a memorial service for the victims in Lusikisiki on Sunday.
The suspects are due to appear in court tomorrow.
This is a developing story. - DispatchLIVE
Three suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre - Mchunu
Image: Supplied/SAPS
