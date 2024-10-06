News

Suspected Paraguay drug mule arrested at OR Tambo airport

43-year-old man brings to 14 caught in recent weeks

06 October 2024 - 19:20
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A suspected drug mule was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, bringing to 14 the number of mules caught in recent weeks.

The 43-year-old man from Paraguay had just landed from São Paulo when he was arrested, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

"Every week in the last month, SAPS has arrested at least one drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport," she said.

Van Wyk said this week alone, police arrested three drug mules, including two Dutch traffickers who were found with 80kg of khat.

"A medical examination confirmed that he had swallowed multiple foreign objects and has so far released more than 20 bullets suspected to contain cocaine."

