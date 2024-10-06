A head-on collision claimed the lives of six people and left several others with injuries ranging from serious to moderate on Saturday night in Darnall, KwaZulu-Natal.
According to IPSS Medical Rescue's Kelsey-Jay Meyrick, they received reports of a motor vehicle accident on the R102 near Darnall and on the arrival of paramedics it was established that two vehicles had collided head-on at high speed.
“Reports from the scene indicate that one person sustained critical injuries, and five others suffered injuries ranging from serious to moderate.
“Sadly, five people were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. The sixth person died on arrival at the hospital,” Meyrick said.
She said patients were stabilised on scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital under the care of advanced life support paramedics.
TimesLIVE
Six killed, several injured in head-on collision in KZN
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
