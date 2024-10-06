Lamola said what is happening in Gaza amounts to apartheid.
SA to file all evidence of Israel genocide in Palestine at The Hague
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola says the government will file all the evidence they have to support their case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by month end.
Lamola was speaking during the commemoration of lives lost in Gaza held at Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Rockville, Soweto, on Sunday, and gave an update on the case against Israel.
"The SA government will file what is called a memorial. A memorial is evidence and every allegation that we have set against Israel. As you have seen in the previous case we have high capability, we will show forensic details, which will detail every horrific incident that has happened in Gaza and we will be able to prove that indeed there is genocide, which is currently being committed," Lamola said.
Among the attendees at the commemoration were religious leaders, ANC members and their alliance partners, Cosatu and SACP.
Lamola said what is happening in Gaza amounts to apartheid.
"We know apartheid because we know it when we see it and we don't have to wait to be told or read about it. The ICJ confirmed our view that the unlawful occupation of the Palestine territory by Israel constitutes to apartheid, it is clear that they're the aggressor and source of conflict in the region [Middle East]," he said.
Lamola appreciated organisations and other countries that have shown SA support in the case against Israel.
"We also welcome as the SA government all the states that have joined us in this case, [and] for that we want to appreciate them for giving us strength to continue with this.
"Many of you would have seen it is not only the governments that have joined to support us but also the people on the street, in the streets of New York, in the universities in the USA, London, and Europe people are saying we must end genocide and free Palestine, we must allow Palestine self-determination in the land of their birth," he said.
