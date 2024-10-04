EFF leader Julius Malema has warned “lazy” party representatives, saying they will be dealt with despite losing members to MK Party.
This week, EFF MPs conducted oversight visits around the country. The party says it aims to monitor and evaluate the performance of government sectors, including hospitals, UIF offices, local municipalities, schools, mines, home affairs offices, informal settlements and communities.
“EFF public representatives conduct oversight visits as part of their constituency work. Those who believe they can escape accountability through laziness are mistaken. We will take action against any such behaviour, regardless of threats of joining the old age hostel. Rest assured, there will be no tolerance for laziness,” Malema said.
On Thursday, National Council of Provinces EFF member Naledi Chirwa conducted an oversight visit at uMnyezane Primary School in Benoni, saying a promised new school had not been built.
“In 1997 there were talks with the government about building a new school. There were discussions again in 2014 and the tendering process commenced, but today [Thursday] there haven't been any developments. The structures that are here are temporary. Those are the structures we received from donations. There's no progress and there's no accountability regarding what happened with the contractors,” she said.
“As EFF MPs, part of our responsibility after conducting oversight is to get to the bottom of what happened to the project. We want to find out who the contractor is, who was responsible for overseeing this project, and what the reasons are that this project did not come to completion, especially because this is one of the schools mentioned on September 12 as being under construction.”
MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi visited Thohoyandou police station in Vhembe, Limpopo.
'No tolerance for laziness': Malema to EFF representatives
Image: EFF media/X
This is not the first time Malema has spoken tough about “lazy” representatives.
After the May 29 elections, Malema was unhappy with some party members who were picked to represent the party as MPs and MPLs, saying they failed to work during the campaign to ensure the party garnered more votes.
TimesLIVE
