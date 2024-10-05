News

CIT robbery ‘mastermind’ shot dead by police in KZN

05 October 2024 - 14:40
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Police investigators going over the scene of the shooting with a fine-tooth comb on Friday evening.
Police investigators going over the scene of the shooting with a fine-tooth comb on Friday evening.
Image: Supplied

A 55-year-old “most wanted” man suspected of being the mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists in KwaZulu-Natal was one of two suspects fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at New Glasgow in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, the shoot-out occurred during an intelligence-led operation.

“Police caught up with identified vehicles on New Glasgow main road. When police signalled for the suspects' vehicle to stop, a white single cab bakkie sped off, while a silver sedan pulled over and the passenger started firing shots at the police. Police returned fire and during the shoot-out, two suspects were fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said.

The suspects were found in possession of two firearms, a pistol and a rifle.

“Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the rifle was stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery which happened in Verulam in August. The pistol, with its serial number erased, was found to be a police issued firearm.”

Netshiunda said the still unidentified 55-year-old suspect had a warrant of arrest issued by the Newcastle magistrate's court in May in relation to a case of conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery in May 2022.

“He is also linked to at least 23 cases of cash-in-transit robbery.”

A manhunt for the other suspects who escaped arrest is under way.

TimesLIVE

Suspect injured in botched CIT robbery

One of the suspects involved in the cash-in-transit in Tembisa  was left with the bottom of his face almost blown off following yesterday’s the ...
News
3 months ago

Manhunt for 'about 20 thugs' who blew up CIT van, stole money

Police in Mpumalanga are on the manhunt for a gang of men who robbed a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle on Saturday.
News
3 months ago

Duo behind string of deadly Eastern Cape cash-in-transit heists convicted

Two men — Lwando Ntiyantiya, 36, and Nkosekhaya Lloyd, 38 — have been convicted for several cash-in-transit heists in the Eastern Cape, the Hawks ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka