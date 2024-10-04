“Parliament’s justice committee exercises oversight over the judiciary and, as a member of that committee, Ms Mkhwebane is bound by section 165(4) of the constitution to take measures to protect the dignity of the courts. Her comments arguably violate this provision of the constitution. We hope the speaker will refer Ms Mkhwebane’s comments to parliament’s ethics committee for further action.
Investigate Mkhwebane’s ‘racial slurs’ - Judges Matter
Parliament chides former public protector's attacks
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
Parliament's ethics committee must investigate EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s racially motivated attack on a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge, judiciary monitor Judges Matter said yesterday.
Parliament has also criticised as unfounded Mkhwebane’s attacks on parliamentary staff and legal advisers.
In a social media post, Mkhwebane blamed her ongoing struggle against her impeachment on figures predominantly of Indian descent. She singled out the late former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who led evidence in her impeachment inquiry; Cape Town advocate Nazreen Bawa; parliament’s chief legal adviser, advocate Zuraya Adhikarie; and parliamentary legal adviser Fatima Ebrahim.
Mkhwebane included SCA judge Visvanathan Ponnan, after the court on Tuesday dismissed her application to appeal a 2022 Western Cape High Court ruling related to her impeachment inquiry.
The dismissal had the unanimous support of the bench, which included Caroline Nicholls, Billy Mothle and acting justices Mokgere Masipa and Evette Dippenaar.
Mbekezeli Benjamin, legal researcher for Judges Matter, said the body condemned Mkhwebane’s “outrageous statement [about judge Ponnan] in the strongest possible terms” and called on the speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, to refer her comments to parliament’s ethics committee for further action.
“It is particularly disappointing to see this attack on the judiciary come from an advocate of the high court, bound to the ethical code of the Legal Practice Council,” Benjamin said.
“Parliament’s justice committee exercises oversight over the judiciary and, as a member of that committee, Ms Mkhwebane is bound by section 165(4) of the constitution to take measures to protect the dignity of the courts. Her comments arguably violate this provision of the constitution. We hope the speaker will refer Ms Mkhwebane’s comments to parliament’s ethics committee for further action.
“The expectation on all of us is that when we file disputes in court, we must trust the courts to resolve them fairly and not falsely accuse judges of impropriety. It is troubling that Ms Mkhwebane said nothing about the substance of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s judgment, and instead attacked justice Ponnan on ethnic and racial grounds. Judges Matter condemns her outrageous statement in the strongest possible terms.”
Cosatu also condemned Mkhwebane’s statement and called on parliament to hold “errant” MPs accountable.
Mkhwebane described Ponnan as arrogant and dismissive after describing her application as having been “dead on arrival”. That comment underscored the challenges and biases she’s faced primarily by those of Indian heritage, she added.
Parliament “dismissed with dismay” Mkhwebane’s statements, which sought to impugn the integrity of parliament’s staff as well as the evidence leader of the section 194 committee that deliberated on Mkhwebane’s impeachment.
“There is no merit to the attack levelled against these legal advisers who have served parliament with diligence and integrity over the years,” the parliament statement reads.
“The unwarranted attack on these officials, along with the racial slurs used by advocate Mkhwebane, is particularly regrettable in a democratic society such as ours, where human dignity should be protected and respected.”
Mkhwebane was impeached in September last year when 318 members of the National Assembly voted for her removal after an investigation and hours of testimony into claims of misconduct and incompetence.
Ponnan was dismissive of the performance of Mkhwebane’s legal counsel, Dali Mpofu, saying “exasperated sighs, soapbox oratory, empty rhetoric, political posturing, theatrical gestures and long-winded dismissive non sequiturs have no place in a courtroom”.
The court also ordered that Mkhwebane pay the costs of the appeal. — BusinessLIVE
