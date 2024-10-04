News

Dutch travellers 'caught with drugs' at Johannesburg airport

By TimesLIVE - 04 October 2024 - 14:17
Fresh khat, an illegal stimulant, was found in the suitcases of two Dutch travellers at OR Tambo airport in Joburg this week.
Fresh khat, an illegal stimulant, was found in the suitcases of two Dutch travellers at OR Tambo airport in Joburg this week.
Image: SAPS

A total of 80kg of fresh khat was allegedly found in the suitcases of two Dutch travellers at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg this week.

The suspects, aged 21 and 59, were en route from South Africa to the Netherlands via Dubai when they were intercepted by police. They attempted to check in and board their flights on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

This brings the total to 13 drug traffickers arrested at the Johannesburg airport in the past few weeks.

TimesLIVE

‘Drug mules are now even more innovative’

Inside drug mule trade: From headphones laced with cocaine to drugs hidden in plastic inside meat boxes and suitcases at the airport. These are some ...
News
10 hours ago

WATCH | 'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'

Inside drug mule trade: Months after meeting a stranger who wanted to turn to God, *Herman found himself staring at the Hong Kong police who were ...
News
9 hours ago

Convicted drug mule enticed by lavish lifestyle

Inside drug mule trade: The mother of three, from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, was introduced to drug trafficking in 2011 through a friend who was ...
News
9 hours ago

NPO helps smugglers in foreign jails return home

Inside drug mule trade: Non-profit organisation Baagi Ba SA has helped 36 drug mules convicted in foreign countries reunite with their families in ...
News
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka