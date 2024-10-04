“The motive for the offences remains unknown. The use of a firearm and a knife indicates the offences were premeditated. The accused would approach some of the victims in their houses,” she said. Some of the children were raped while wearing school uniforms and on their way to school.
TimesLIVE
42 life terms for convicted Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi
Image: Antonio Muchave
Convicted Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi has been sentenced to 42 life terms, 791 years and six months' imprisonment.
The counts included rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, compelling or causing a child to witness a sexual act and theft.
He appeared in the Pretoria high court sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni on Friday.
Acting judge Lesego Makolomakwe said the sentence would send a message that crime against women and children will not be tolerated.
She said she had considered mitigating and aggravating factors, evidence presented and the impact of the crimes on victims and their families.
TimesLIVE
