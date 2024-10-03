Former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa is appearing before the commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge facing bribery allegations.
Kodwa briefly appeared in court last month but proceedings were postponed.
He will appear with co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.
Kodwa and Mackay are out on bail of R30,000 each.
The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid R1.7m in kickbacks by Mackay.
WATCH | Zizi Kodwa back in the dock
