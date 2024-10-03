News

WATCH | Zizi Kodwa back in the dock

By TimesLIVE - 03 October 2024 - 09:38

Former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa is appearing before the commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge facing bribery allegations.

Kodwa briefly appeared in court last month but proceedings were postponed. 

He will appear with co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.

Kodwa and Mackay are out on bail of R30,000 each.

The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid R1.7m in kickbacks by Mackay.

Corruption charges are damaging Zizi Kodwa reputationally, politically — Zola Majavu

Zizi Kodwa's lawyer says the corruption charges his client faces were damaging to him reputationally and politically and had also cost him his ...
1 month ago

Kodwa resigns as an MP

Zizi Kodwa has resigned as a member of parliament.
2 months ago

Zizi Kodwa and co-accused cautioned to avoid contact with state witnesses

Corruption-accused and former minister of sports, arts and recreation Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused, Jehan Mackay have been instructed to avoid ...
2 months ago

