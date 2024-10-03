News

WATCH | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa addresses SA Wind Energy Association Windaba

By TimesLIVE - 03 October 2024 - 10:31

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Thursday briefing the South African Wind Energy Association Windaba.

Ramokgopa withdraws gazette for procurement of nuclear energy to allow public participation

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced the withdrawal of the gazetted section 34 process that made way for the procurement ...
1 month ago

More than 10-million households qualify for free basic electricity but only 2-million benefiting: Ramokgopa

More than 10-million households qualify for free basic electricity but only 2-million are benefiting, says energy and electricity minister ...
1 month ago

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa commits to aggressive pursuit of renewable energy

Electricity and energy minister says there will be ‘an exponential share of renewables in the energy mix’
2 months ago

