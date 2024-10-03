News

Three suspects linked to extortion killed in police shoot-outs

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 03 October 2024 - 09:31
Police cornered a suspect wanted in connection with at least four cases of extortion and another four of murder at a house at Gilebe in Inanda. He died during a shoot-out.
Three suspects linked to extortion and murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal died in two separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said on Wednesday afternoon police followed up on information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for at least four cases of extortion and another four of murder which he allegedly committed in KwaNdengezi and Mariannhill.

“When police arrived at a house at Gilebe in Inanda, the suspect fired shots at them and during a shoot-out the suspect was fatally wounded.”

The suspect was found in possession of a pistol and ammunition.

In another incident, police intelligence led to the hideout of two suspects also wanted for extortion and murder cases.

“The suspects were cornered at Edabe informal settlement in Tshelimnyama in Mariannhill and they shot at police from inside the house. Police returned fire and during the shoot-out, two suspects were fatally wounded. They were found in possession of two firearms,” said Netshiunda.

The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crimes.

The three had links to six others who died in a shoot-out with police at a holiday accommodation in South Beach, Durban, at the beginning of September.

