A 15-year-old serial rapist who has been sentenced for raping other children, including a classmate, started his sexual attacks at age 12 and admitted to the crimes but was never prosecuted due to his age.
The teenager from Phokeng in North West was recently handed a 15-year sentence for raping three children and for the attempted rape of another.
One of the children he raped is a five-year-old girl.
An investigating officer who dealt with the case said despite the boy having admitted to the crimes, he was not initially prosecuted because of the Child Justice Act that stipulates that a minor must not be prosecuted as they are still too young to be criminally liable.
As a result, the teen kept being referred to a social worker but would continue with the crimes.
"However, after the fourth incident the social worker said it was time he was prosecuted because he continues to rape his peers," said Sgt Mametse Moshe from Phokeng SAPS.
According to Moshe, the boy's modus operandi was to gain trust from the victims and then lure them to a secluded area, strangle and then rape them.
His first reported rape was in September 2022 when he raped his 12-year-old classmate.
The following year, on Youth Day, he attempted to rape an 11-year-old girl. The same year in October he raped an 11-year-old boy.
His last reported rape was in February this year when he raped a five-year-old girl.
According to Moshe, when he committed his first and second offences, he was taken to a social worker who analysed him and provided reports.
"The social worker said the child did not have a good upbringing and that his father used to abuse his mother, and he would witness those violent scenes at home," said Moshe.
Teen started rape spree at the age of 12
Boy given 15 years for raping three children
A 15-year-old serial rapist who has been sentenced for raping other children, including a classmate, started his sexual attacks at age 12 and admitted to the crimes but was never prosecuted due to his age.
The teenager from Phokeng in North West was recently handed a 15-year sentence for raping three children and for the attempted rape of another.
One of the children he raped is a five-year-old girl.
An investigating officer who dealt with the case said despite the boy having admitted to the crimes, he was not initially prosecuted because of the Child Justice Act that stipulates that a minor must not be prosecuted as they are still too young to be criminally liable.
As a result, the teen kept being referred to a social worker but would continue with the crimes.
"However, after the fourth incident the social worker said it was time he was prosecuted because he continues to rape his peers," said Sgt Mametse Moshe from Phokeng SAPS.
According to Moshe, the boy's modus operandi was to gain trust from the victims and then lure them to a secluded area, strangle and then rape them.
His first reported rape was in September 2022 when he raped his 12-year-old classmate.
The following year, on Youth Day, he attempted to rape an 11-year-old girl. The same year in October he raped an 11-year-old boy.
His last reported rape was in February this year when he raped a five-year-old girl.
According to Moshe, when he committed his first and second offences, he was taken to a social worker who analysed him and provided reports.
"The social worker said the child did not have a good upbringing and that his father used to abuse his mother, and he would witness those violent scenes at home," said Moshe.
"The social worker also revealed that the family said the boy was a good child at home and they were surprised when they heard about the first incident, but when the second one came, they started getting worried.
"They took the child to a prophet to try and find out what was going on, what was making him do these things. The prophet said he was bewitched.
“From the assessment reports, the social worker found out that the boy’s father was abusing his mother, and this could be the reason behind his behaviour. The social worker also said the boy was watching pornography from his phone and wanted to put that into practice."
According to Prof Christiaan Bezuidenhoudt, a University of Pretoria criminologist, the reason the boy was only arrested on his fourth offence was due to the law of responsibility that stipulates that there is no criminal responsibility to a child under 14 years.
“The law has changed, and the age of responsibility being lifted may have played a role in this minor continuing to commit these offences.
"The age of responsibility has changed from 12 years to 14 years that a child should not get in contact with the legal system. That is unless the legal system can prove beyond reasonable doubt that this minor had the mental element to commit the crime, and they can sentence them.
"You’re not supposed to arrest a child and no policeman must interact with them," he said.
Bezuidenhoudt further mentioned that the law did not help the boy realise the consequences of his action, and instead may have driven him to commit more offences with the mentality that he will not be punished.
“They would continue with that behaviour if they don’t get punishment for their offence. They diverge them out of the system and try to help them by handing them over to social workers to assess them mentally and emotionally, and that is not really punishment for the child,” Bezuidenhoudt said.
Regarding pornography, Bezuidenhoudt said: "From fantasising about pornography and gratification, this may have led to him actually forcing himself into his peers wanting to experiment. These children unfortunately see things and they mimic those behaviours, it’s hard to prevent that from happening when they have access to the social media. What children have access to now and porn is free for all."
SowetanLIVE
15-year-old North West serial rapist sentenced for raping three children
'First-time offender' granted R3,000 bail for alleged rape of girl (8)
How tenacious cop caught rapist after 6 years on the run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos