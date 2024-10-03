News

Sassa increases social grants by R10 in October

03 October 2024 - 12:09
Sassa is increasing grant payments effective from October. File photo.
Image: SA Government/ X

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced a R10 increase in social grants starting this month.

The old age grant for people below the age of 75 will increase from R2,180 to R2,190 and for people above 75 from R2,200 to R2,210.

The war veterans grant will increase from R2,200 to R2,210, the disability grant from R2,180 to R2,190, and the care dependency grant from R2,180 to R2,190.

“This increase reflects the government's commitment to improving the welfare of all grant beneficiaries. Sassa remains committed to providing vital support to South Africans in need and ensuring grant payments are made on time and securely,” Sassa said.

Older persons' grants were paid on Wednesday, disability grants will be paid from Thursday and children's grants, with all other grants, will be paid from Friday.

“Beneficiaries are reminded there is no need to rush to withdraw funds on the first payment day or to withdraw all their funds at once. It is safer to keep your funds in your bank account, transact with your card and only draw small amounts at a time.

“Funds will remain in clients' accounts and will not be forfeited if not withdrawn immediately. Sassa remains dedicated to ensuring all payments are processed smoothly and beneficiaries receive the support they depend on without hassle.”

TimesLIVE

