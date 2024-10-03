She said the union had been at the forefront in supporting the bill by hosting public engagements. It was also calling for grade R to be compulsory.
Sadtu members protest over education minister Siviwe Gwarube snubbing signing of Bela Bill
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
South African Democratic Teachers Union members picketed outside a venue where basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, her deputy Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and education MEC Sipho Hlomuka met with stakeholders in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
The meeting at the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy in La Mercy is aimed at gauging challenges faced by the education sector in the province.
Though not present among protesting members, Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they were not happy about the minister not attending the signing of the Basic Education Legislation Amendment (Bela) Bill. The bill proposes revisions of language and admission policies at schools.
“She boycotted the signing and this makes us question her commitment to education. You must remember Sadtu was at the forefront of the Bela Bill because we wanted to bring transformation and access to the education sector,” said Caluza.
She said the union had been at the forefront in supporting the bill by hosting public engagements. It was also calling for grade R to be compulsory.
Caluza accused Gwarube of causing unnecessary panic in the education sector regarding budget cuts.
“The issue of the cutting of posts is only unique in Western Cape. In KwaZulu-Natal, for instance, the department has recently advertised posts,” said Caluza.
She said while the provincial education department had conceded they were faced with budget cuts, this had not stopped them advertising posts.
A member who addressed the group said they were not happy with how Gwarube had been running the ministry, claiming she represented only the elite.
“This is a public space so no one should tell us we should not picket. The person who told us to move away from this place is not even part of the province,” said the member. They called on protesters to mobilise members from the Albert Luthuli region, including the Billy Nair branch, to rally behind the cause.
A strong security presence was present at the venue.
