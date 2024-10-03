North West police are offering a R50,000 reward to anyone who can help with information that could lead to the arrest of people behind the torching of 23 buses worth R69m.
The buses, which belong to Bojanala Bus company, were burnt on Tuesday October 1, the start of Transport Month.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said allegation were that six buses were set on fire at Bojanala Bus depot at Chaneng and a further 17 at another depot in Tlaseng.
The buses were burnt to ashes and two malicious damage to property cases have been opened, she said.
The company has a contract with the North West department of transport to render a commuter service in the Bojanala and Mogwase municipal areas, including transporting children to school.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has urged the community to come forward with information "that will ensure that these ruthless criminals, whose actions are hampering the transportation of school children and elderly persons, are brought to book to face the full might of the law".
Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Cpt Johannes Montsho of Phokeng detectives on cell 076-834-3531 or the SA Police Service crime stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS app from a smartphone.
R50k reward for information on burning of 23 buses
Image: SAPS
