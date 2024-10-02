Per Lagerstrom and Mike Abel, two South African entrepreneurs, are pioneering a new era in customer analytics with their company, Sens.
Using advanced artificial intelligence behaviour technology, Sens delivers accurate and actionable customer insights to businesses worldwide.
By decoding nuanced consumer behaviours, their platform aims to transform traditional market research methods, empowering companies to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.
Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies recently sat down with them to make “Sens” of the tech.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Archaic customer insights step aside, meet Sens
Per Lagerstrom and Mike Abel, two South African entrepreneurs, are pioneering a new era in customer analytics with their company, Sens.
Using advanced artificial intelligence behaviour technology, Sens delivers accurate and actionable customer insights to businesses worldwide.
By decoding nuanced consumer behaviours, their platform aims to transform traditional market research methods, empowering companies to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.
Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies recently sat down with them to make “Sens” of the tech.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: 'The future of work is global and SA is ready to take its place on that stage'
WATCH | Innovate Africa: JobJack is one of the spearheads that helps us fight youth unemployment
WATCH | Innovate Africa: School CEO to revolutionise traditional high school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos