WATCH | Innovate Africa: Archaic customer insights step aside, meet Sens

By Kieno Kammies - 02 October 2024 - 13:50

Per Lagerstrom and Mike Abel, two South African entrepreneurs, are pioneering a new era in customer analytics with their company, Sens.

Using advanced artificial intelligence behaviour technology, Sens delivers accurate and actionable customer insights to businesses worldwide.

By decoding nuanced consumer behaviours, their platform aims to transform traditional market research methods, empowering companies to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.

Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies recently sat down with them to make “Sens” of the tech.

6 days ago

2 weeks ago

2 weeks ago

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
