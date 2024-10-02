Revered gospel singer Solly Moholo is no more

Revered Limpopo gospel singer Solly Moholo has died.
Revered Limpopo gospel singer Solly Moholo has died.
His management team said Moholo was hospitalised in August after falling ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana.
“It is with great sadness that we are informing you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo's family, that our beloved legend 'Solly Moholo' has sadly passed on.
“He will be sorely missed. May his laughter continue to echo against the walls of heaven. Let us remember him fondly for the healing music he gave us over the years,” read the statement from his management team.
The family has requested for privacy and time to mourn.
Details of his memorial and funeral will be shared in the coming days, the team said.
