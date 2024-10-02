Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning

Groenewald took note of the report by Gcaleka and said the officials involved were reassigned to alternative positions. The ministry's spokesperson Euné Oelofsen said the officials had been issued final written warnings.
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald said officials who were found to be implicated in the prison escape by murderer and rapist Thabo Bester have been reassigned and received final written warnings.
This after public protector advocate Kholeka Gcakela released a report on Monday which found there was “undue delay” in reporting Bester's elaborate escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. The privately owned prison is run by the international security company G4S.
The report found department of correctional services (DCS) officials Roseline Phahlane and Chris Mahonono committed improper conduct by taking six months to report the escape. It was initially believed Bester died when his cell caught on fire and a body burnt beyond recognition was found.
The two officials were informed of the bogus death and escape in June 2022, but the department officially opened an escape case with police in January 2023.
