News

Mpumalanga politician shot multiple times fighting for his life

02 October 2024 - 13:59
A politician is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Schoemansdal. Stock image.
A politician is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Schoemansdal. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

A politician is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening in Mpumalanga.

This was confirmed by police on Wednesday, who said the incident happened in Schoemansdal.

“According to information received, the victim arrived at his residence with a companion at about 9.20pm and stopped in front of the gate to open it. An armed man wearing a black jersey and a white hat approached him and fired several shots, resulting in the victim sustaining wounds.

“Despite attempting to seek refuge in his house, the suspect continued firing at the victim as he tried to flee towards safety,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

The politician, who is yet to be named, was transported to hospital for medical treatment after the suspect fled the scene. Police confirmed he is in a critical condition.

“The police urge members of the public with any information that may assist in the arrest of the suspect to call the Crime Stop number.”

TimesLIVE

‘Argument over woman’ ends in fatal tavern shooting

Two men were allegedly shot dead during an argument over a woman in the Mozororo Tavern in Mpumalanga township, west of Durban, early on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Families of Lusikisiki massacre victims too scared to return home

The families of the 18 victims who were shot dead in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki at the weekend are too terrified to return there — even for ...
News
1 day ago

Three men sentenced to life in prison for murders of two teenage girls

The judge said the three men, while seeking a better life in South Africa, instead chose a path of violence and disrespect for the law.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Fireworks expected when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch in MTN8 Final