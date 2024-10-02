Death of Mandela University student after ‘altercation’ with res manager sparks outrage

The death of Nelson Mandela University student Thandolwami Ndlovu after he was allegedly hit by a car on Sunday after an “altercation” with his residence manager has sparked an outcry.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said: “Police confirm they are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 24-year-old pedestrian was allegedly hit by a motor vehicle at Clyde Street in Central on September 29.
“A blue Mercedes-Benz allegedly hit the victim, and he was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding this incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkohli said.
The university said Ndlovu was allegedly hit by a car after “an altercation between him and the manager of an off-campus private residence.
“The university is shocked and condemns this senseless act in the strongest terms,” the institution said.
The university confirmed the residence manager was charged with culpable homicide and was cooperating with the investigation.
“The university will conduct its own investigation in line with its service level agreement with private off-campus residences.”
Ndlovu’s family has expressed their grief as a hashtag calling for justice has gone viral on social media.
His mother, Xolisile Shongwe, said: “ My child died so painfully.”
His sister Thembalami MaNdlovu Wilson shared a heartfelt tribute: “My brother's love was more than just a smile or a laugh captured in photos and videos. It was a constant, unwavering source of strength that lifted me up even on my darkest days. He checked in on me when I felt alone, stood by me through hospitalisations and heartbreaks, and knew my deepest secrets and pains, yet still managed to make me laugh. His love was pure, unconditional and unmatched. When I disappeared, he sought me out, reminding me of my beauty and taking my side without fail. My brother was more than just a sibling. He was my rock, partner in laughter and safe haven. I'll cherish his love forever.”
The EFF student command (EFFSC) at Nelson Mandela University expressed their condolences.
“The EFFSC is saddened to receive the news of the untimely death of Thandolwami Ndlovu. Thando is one of our candidates in the ongoing SRC elections. We knew Thando as a kind person who always embodied the spirit of ubuntu and great reason.”
The EFFSC announced plans for a candlelight vigil.
