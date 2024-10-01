WATCH | Minister of labour briefs media on compliance raids findings

Minister of employment and labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, briefed the media in Pretoria on the department’s blitz joint inspections and compliance raids which are taking place across the country.

The sting operations, which are carried out jointly with the department of home affairs, the bargaining councils, and law enforcement agencies, are intended to enforce labour laws, the Immigration Act, and collective agreements, and ensure that businesses comply as expected.

