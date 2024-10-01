News

WATCH | Minister of labour briefs media on compliance raids findings

By SowetanLIVE - 01 October 2024 - 11:30

Minister of employment and labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, briefed the media in Pretoria on the department’s blitz joint inspections and compliance raids which are  taking place across the country.

The sting operations, which are carried out jointly with the department of home affairs, the bargaining councils, and law enforcement agencies, are intended to enforce labour laws, the Immigration Act, and collective agreements, and ensure that businesses comply as expected.

SowetanLIVE 

WATCH | Four undocumented workers nabbed at Tang restaurant in Sandton

Inspectors have arrested five people - a manager and four undocumented employees at Tang restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg.
News
1 week ago

Sandton waiters’ earnings revealed after dept blitz

When a waiter serves a table of two at one of Sandton’s posh restaurants, the average bill of his patrons is likely double what he earns from tips ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Raiding restaurants and ribbon cutting gone wrong — top stories of the week

Tune in to our latest podcast episode where SL Cabinet reporters Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini dive into the week’s most talked-about ...
Podcast
1 week ago

Tang CEO claims reports on raid are a personal witch hunt to tarnish award-winning image

Tang CEO and founder Nicky van der Walt claims that recent media reports about the raid and subsequent arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants and ...
News
1 week ago

SOWETAN SAYS | State must punish lawbreakers

South Africans by nature love a spectacle. We love seeing the state exercise its power and, with a dose of public humiliation, hold accountable those ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Minister of employment and labour briefs the media on the department's joint ...
OFS Timeless Classics