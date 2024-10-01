News

Muvhango producer Duma Ka Ndlovu granted R100k bail over fraud, tax evasion

01 October 2024 - 18:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
The state alleges that Duma Ka Ndlovu and his co-accused Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi engaged in fraudulent activities to evade taxes over several years.
The state alleges that Duma Ka Ndlovu and his co-accused Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi engaged in fraudulent activities to evade taxes over several years.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Tuesday granted film and TV producer Duma Ka Ndlovu R100,000 bail after facing  fraud and tax evasion charges amounting to R25m.

His tax practitioners – Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi –  were granted R50,000 bail each.

Earlier in the day, the court dismissed Ndlovu's plea to have the media barred from court proceedings. 

The state alleges that Ndlovu made misrepresentations in his income tax and corporate tax for his company Ambrobrite, which resulted in Sars losing R25m.

Mutsharini is a former tax practitioner, and the state alleges that he and Mloyi helped Ndlovu make the misrepresentations to Sars.

Should Ndlovu be found guilty, the state wants him to be fined or imprisoned for no longer than two years.

The charges against Ndlovu stem from allegations of financial misconduct related to his production company, Ambrobrite.

Ambrobrite, which was reportedly dormant and never traded, was contracted by Bain & Company from November 2013 to September 2016 to provide strategic advice and received a total of R8.4m during the tax years 2014 to 2016.

The case was postponed to November 11.

SowetanLIVE

Ka Ndlovu wants court to bar media from his appearances

Film producer Duma ka Ndlovu, who is charged with a tax evasion crime, wants to ban the media from his court appearances to protect his family.
News
4 hours ago

Filmmaker joins duo in court for fraud and tax evasion

Filmmaker and producer Duma ka Ndlovu is expected to appear in court today to face fraud and tax evasion charges emanating from undeclared income ...
News
12 hours ago

Queen Modjadji to air on Sunday as judge strikes royal family case off the roll

The Pretoria high court has removed the urgent application to interdict the much-anticipated Queen Modjadji series off the court’s roll.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor
Midrand residential complex gutted by fire