Muvhango producer Duma Ka Ndlovu granted R100k bail over fraud, tax evasion

The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Tuesday granted film and TV producer Duma Ka Ndlovu R100,000 bail after facing fraud and tax evasion charges amounting to R25m.
His tax practitioners – Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi – were granted R50,000 bail each.
Earlier in the day, the court dismissed Ndlovu's plea to have the media barred from court proceedings.
The state alleges that Ndlovu made misrepresentations in his income tax and corporate tax for his company Ambrobrite, which resulted in Sars losing R25m.
Mutsharini is a former tax practitioner, and the state alleges that he and Mloyi helped Ndlovu make the misrepresentations to Sars.
Should Ndlovu be found guilty, the state wants him to be fined or imprisoned for no longer than two years.
The charges against Ndlovu stem from allegations of financial misconduct related to his production company, Ambrobrite.
Ambrobrite, which was reportedly dormant and never traded, was contracted by Bain & Company from November 2013 to September 2016 to provide strategic advice and received a total of R8.4m during the tax years 2014 to 2016.
The case was postponed to November 11.
