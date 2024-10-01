The court previously heard that Mahlangu was at his and Lerato's house when a man entered their house and an argument ensued leading to a fight.
“I was busy drinking, and the door was not locked since I have no fear. While sitting, I heard someone opening the door.
“I just stepped up from the sofa and looked at the person; it was a male person. I asked what he wanted, and he answered using vulgar words. We started to fight. I overpowered him and pushed him against the wall; he collapsed.”
“I took the body to the bed and burnt the bed using petrol, and when the fire started, I left the house,” reads a confession allegedly made by Mahlangu.
It is alleged that after the murder, Lerato said the charred remains on the burnt bed were her husband's.
The court also heard that Mahlangu watched his friends send him “Rest in peace” messages on Facebook.
SowetanLIVE
Man said to have died to appear in court for killing wife's ex-boyfriend
The couple registered the man as dead to claim insurance
Image: 123RF
A Soshanguve man, who was said to have died in a house fire only to be arrested while allegedly driving a stolen car a year later, is expected to take a stand in the Pretoria high court this morning where he is on trial for murder.
Sibusiso Mahlangu and his wife Lerato are accused of killing Sibusiso Sithebe, Lerato’s former boyfriend and father of their child.
The couple allegedly killed Sithebe at their marital home in Soshanguve in January 2022 and burnt the body.
Lerato allegedly passed off Sithebe’s body as her husband’s and received an insurance payout. It is alleged she got half a million from a life cover policy.
The couple was later arrested and went on trial. The state wrapped up its case on Monday and Mahlangu is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.
The state had 12 witnesses which included Sithebe's girlfriend, police, neighbours and both the accused's family members
Twenty years in jail for two former Kruger Park rangers for killing rhino
The court previously heard that Mahlangu was at his and Lerato's house when a man entered their house and an argument ensued leading to a fight.
“I was busy drinking, and the door was not locked since I have no fear. While sitting, I heard someone opening the door.
“I just stepped up from the sofa and looked at the person; it was a male person. I asked what he wanted, and he answered using vulgar words. We started to fight. I overpowered him and pushed him against the wall; he collapsed.”
“I took the body to the bed and burnt the bed using petrol, and when the fire started, I left the house,” reads a confession allegedly made by Mahlangu.
It is alleged that after the murder, Lerato said the charred remains on the burnt bed were her husband's.
The court also heard that Mahlangu watched his friends send him “Rest in peace” messages on Facebook.
SowetanLIVE
Filmmaker joins duo in court for fraud and tax evasion
Teenager shot by police six years ago gets over R2m in damages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos