Immigration officer found with cash, six passports suspended
A Border Management Authority (BMA) official has been suspended after she was allegedly found with cash and six passports belonging to foreign nationals.
The 52-year-old immigration officer was arrested during a sting operation on Sunday morning.
"She was in possession of R3,700 which she could not account for and six passports belonging to travellers who were in a bus arriving from Malawi," said BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi.
Mogotsi said it is suspected that the woman was going to stamp the passports without the travellers presenting themselves before an immigration official at the Beitbridge port of entry.
"Therefore, in that regard, it is alleged that they were avoiding presenting themselves before an official. The suspects are in custody and the matter has been referred for further investigation," she said.
BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said they have zero-tolerance policy towards any form of corruption or unethical conduct.
"Our mandate is to ensure that the country’s ports of entry are managed with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism. The actions of one individual will not be allowed to compromise the credibility and reputation of the BMA brand and we hope for more arrests on this matter.
"The BMA remains committed to promoting good governance, transparency and accountability within our ranks. Any behaviour that undermines these principles will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law.
"We assure the public that this matter is being treated with the utmost urgency, and appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is concluded. We are committed to upholding the integrity of our operations and maintaining public trust in our mandate of securing our borders for development," Masiapato said.
