'I find this behaviour despicable' — Tshwane city manager reprimands employees for 'abusing' Brink

01 October 2024 - 17:44
Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.
Image: HERMAN MOLOI

City of Tshwane manager Johann Mettler has called out employees for what he says was unbecoming behaviour towards the DA’s former mayor Cilliers Brink.

Loud cheers and ululation engulfed the municipal offices on Thursday as employees celebrated the ousting of Brink as mayor.

Brink was accosted by a crowd of employees in the Tshwane House lobby celebrating his axing as mayor last week.

They sang songs as he walked out of the chamber moments after the ANC motion of no confidence was passed.

Mettler on Monday sent an internal memo, which has since been leaked, to staff reprimanding them for their behaviour which he described as despicable.

“He was jeered by a visibly excitable crowd and expletives were hurled in his face. I found this behaviour to be insensitive, humiliating, degrading, inflammatory, offensive and despicable,” said Mettler.

Brink was ousted after 120 councillors voted in support of the motion with 87 against.

The parties that supported the motion included the ANC, EFF and ActionSA.

Though employees have a right to associate with a party of their choice, Tshwane House is a workplace, not a party political space.

Mettler said the behaviour of employees goes against the culture of respect, treating each other with dignity, kindness and empathy.

“I condemn this behaviour which has the potential to tarnish and damage the reputation of this institution.

“It is imperative not to generalise. It was only a handful of employees who mistreated and abused Brink. In this institution we shall respect every party and their leaders. They are here as a result of a democratic election process and we respect democracy.”

Though Mettler said he was not taking action against the employees who participated, he threatened that a repeat would result in consequences.

“Let there be no repeat of the despicable behaviour witnessed last week, failing which, I will have no choice but to implement consequence management.”

