Families of Lusikisiki massacre victims too scared to return home

Household selling the stands, relocating

By Lulamile Feni - 01 October 2024 - 06:30
A total of 18 people died in a hail of bullets when gunmen opened fire and killed 17people in two homesteads of two sisters in Ngobozana in Lusikisiki. The 18th died in hospital hours later.
Image: Lulamile Feni

The families of the 18 victims shot dead in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki at the weekend are too terrified to return there – even for their funerals.

Lonwabo Sinqina, who is spokesperson for the Sinqina family, said: “Nobody is safe here, not even the dead. We are planning to exhume all these graves and demolish or sell the houses. Twenty people have been shot dead here.”

