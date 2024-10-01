The families of the 18 victims shot dead in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki at the weekend are too terrified to return there – even for their funerals.
Lonwabo Sinqina, who is spokesperson for the Sinqina family, said: “Nobody is safe here, not even the dead. We are planning to exhume all these graves and demolish or sell the houses. Twenty people have been shot dead here.”
Read more here: www.dispatchlive.co.za
DispatchLIVE
Families of Lusikisiki massacre victims too scared to return home
Household selling the stands, relocating
Image: Lulamile Feni
The families of the 18 victims shot dead in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki at the weekend are too terrified to return there – even for their funerals.
Lonwabo Sinqina, who is spokesperson for the Sinqina family, said: “Nobody is safe here, not even the dead. We are planning to exhume all these graves and demolish or sell the houses. Twenty people have been shot dead here.”
Read more here: www.dispatchlive.co.za
DispatchLIVE
Names of Lusikisiki massacre victims released
Lusikisiki mass shooting: ‘The entire Sinqina family is now wiped out’
Eighteenth victim of Eastern Cape mass shooting dies in hospital
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos