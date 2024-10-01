Namibian company Namib Mills which produces Top Score instant porridge is recalling its Top Score instant porridge in four countries, including SA, after claims three children died after consuming the product in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
“The pre-cautionary recall applies to South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Lesotho, countries where product is sold,” said brand manager Marne Bouwer.
“At this point in time, all indications are that this incident is isolated and not product-related as there would have been more incidents of consumers showing signs of ill health. The pre-cautionary action of removing the product from shelves will give us sufficient time to determine the real cause of the unfortunate deaths and to make factual decisions.”
It is alleged the children were fed the porridge and later complained of stomach cramps.
The fourth child, aged seven, has since been discharged from hospital.
‘Don’t eat Top Score instant porridge’
Image: Spar website
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to stop consuming the product and immediately return it to the retailer for a full refund. “There is currently a separate investigation under way, including laboratory analysis, by relevant authorities in the Buffalo City Metro, where safety concerns of the product were first raised," said NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba.
“The NCC awaits the outcome of this investigation, as it will inform the steps the NCC can take in terms of the Consumer Protection Act. In the interim, the NCC is separately investigating the product recall, especially given the potential public health concerns. The NCC is working closely with other authorities that are investigating this product recall.”
NCC acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said: “Consumers are urged to immediately return the affected product as its further use may be harmful. It is also the responsibility of the concerned retailers to take every step possible to ensure the product is removed from the shelves and is not distributed further.”
